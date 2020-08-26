Red Sox rally past Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Rafael Devers hit a three-run triple to highlight Boston's six-run outburst in the sixth inning as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7. Devers, who snapped an 0-for-10 streak with a second-inning single, came through on a full-count slider from A.J. Cole, giving Boston an 8-6 edge. Devers later scored on a sacrifice fly by J.D. Martinez as Boston registered its sixth comeback win of the season. Xander Bogaerts had three hits, while Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had two RBIs for Boston, winners of four of its last six. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Danny Jansen, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had two-run hits for Toronto, which lost for the third time in four games. Teoscar Hernández hit his 11th homer for the Blue Jays.