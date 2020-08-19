Grichuk powers Jays past Orioles

BALTIMORE — Randal Grichuk extended his recent power surge with two home runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep of the fading Baltimore Orioles with a 5-2 victory Wednesday.
Grichuk hit a solo shot off in the second inning and put Toronto ahead for good with a two-run drive in the sixth. He has homered in four straight starts, and all six of his long balls this season have come over the last six games.
With Grichuk leading the way, Toronto climbed within a game of .500 for the first time since August 5.