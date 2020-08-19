Grichuk powers Jays past Orioles

BALTIMORE — Randal Grichuk extended his recent power surge with two home runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep of the fading Baltimore Orioles with a 5-2 victory Wednesday.

Grichuk hit a solo shot off in the second inning and put Toronto ahead for good with a two-run drive in the sixth. He has homered in four straight starts, and all six of his long balls this season have come over the last six games.