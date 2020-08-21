Blue Jays rally for 7 in 6th, beat Phillies to sweep doubleheader

Rowdy Tellez homered and hit a go-ahead 2-run single in a 7-run 6th inning as Toronto won again at Sahlen Field.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rowdy Tellez homered and hit a go-ahead two-run single in a seven-run sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 and sweep a doubleheader.

In the first of the seven-inning games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. chopped a single over a drawn-in infield in the seventh to give Toronto a 3-2 win.

Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius committed a costly two-out error, one of two by Philadelphia’s infield in the sixth, to set up Tellez’s heroics.