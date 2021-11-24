Bruins hand Sabres 4th straight loss

Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres, who lost their fourth in a row and are 2-8-1 following a 5-1-1 start.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle each had a goal and an assist to lead the Boston Bruins to a 5-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Mike Reilly and Taylor Hall also scored, Nick Foligno had two assists and rookie Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves as Boston bounced back from a 4-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday for its fourth win in five games and third straight on the road.

The Bruins chased Sabres goalie Aaron Dell with four first-period goals on the 22 shots he faced.

Dustin Tokarski stopped 24 of 25 shots.

Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres, who lost their fourth in a row and are 2-8-1 following a 5-1-1 start.