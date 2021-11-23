Sabres announce return of Holiday Angels program

Buffalo Sabres will be partnering with Child & Family Services for the return of the Sabres Holiday Angels program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are looking to work with the community to help spread some holiday cheer.

On Tuesday the team announced they will be partnering with Child & Family Services for the return of the Sabres Holiday Angels program. The Holiday Angels is an adopt-a-family program where community members can support those in need during the holidays.

“We are proud to partner again with Child & Family Services for our Sabres Holiday Angels program,” said Rich Jureller, Sabres vice president of community relations. “Each year we see the impact the Sabres Holiday Angels program has on families in need and we encourage all of our fans to join us in helping make it a brighter holiday season for everyone in Western New York.”

Fans interested in participating can head to the Sabres website to adopt a family to get gifts for. Those who register will receive information about their family, including age, gender, clothing size, and interests for each person that needs to be shopped for.

People may also donate individual gifts that Child & Family services will match up with a person or family in need. Wrapping paper and wrapping accessories will also be accepted at drop-off locations.

Gifts are due by Monday, Dec. 14, and can be dropped off at the following locations:

Child & Family Services: 3901 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, NY 14225, on Thursday, Dec. 9 or Friday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KeyBank Center, Sabres Alumni Plaza: 1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14203, on Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is asked that people leave gifts unwrapped and note the family's number on each gift with labels provided.

People who want to participate, but cannot make it to a drop-off site by mail gift cards to Child & Family Services at 844 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209.

“We are grateful to the Buffalo Sabres and their fans for continuing to partner with us to help fulfill the holiday wishes of children and families in our community,” said Theresa DeLuca, Donor and Public Relations Manager of Child & Family Services. “We see, especially during the pandemic, how much their gifts and kindness make a difference during the holiday season and long after the New Year. Thank you Sabres Holiday Angels!”