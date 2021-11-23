Sabres drop third straight, 7-4, to Columbus

Tage Thompson scored twice for the Sabres, while Zemgus Girgensons and Dylan Cozens also tallied a goal a piece.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Buffalo Sabres 7-4.

Buffalo is in the middle of playing five games over seven days and lost its third straight game on Monday night.

Roslovic and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov each scored their first two goals of the season for Columbus.

Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves fresh off a two-game West Coast trip to give the Blue Jackets their third victory in four games.

Columbus made it 5-2 with a three-goal outburst in the opening 3:41 of the second.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Domi scored within the first 55 seconds of the second, a franchise record for the fastest two goals to start a period.