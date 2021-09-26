Chemistry between Allen, Sanders producing results for Bills

The Bills lead Washington 27-14 at the half. The Bills signed Sanders as a free agent in the offseason to replace veteran Josh Brown.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen missing a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders downfield early in the season opening loss to Pittsburgh.

It's a play that's lingered.

It's done plenty to describe the lack of rhythm Josh Allen's game and that of the offense through the first two weeks.

We've keep hearing about the building chemistry between the two. We're really started to see it in the first half Sunday against Washington.

Allen connected with Sanders four times for 89 yards. That included a 28-yard TD pass to open the scoring with 10 minutes, 53 seconds left in the first quarter. It also included a 41-yard strike downfield late in the second quarter to set up a field goal.

Buffalo led Washington 27-14 at the half.