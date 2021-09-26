Bills fans attend first home game following new COVID-19 vaccine requirement

This is the first game at Highmark Stadium since Erie County announced that anyone looking to attend must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills fans have returned to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park following a victory on the road last week in Miami, FL.

Sunday marks the first Bills home game since Erie County announced that anyone looking to attend an event at Highmark Stadium, or the KeyBank Center, must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Any fans hoping to watch the Bills take on the Washington Football Team Sunday afternoon first had to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Starting Oct. 31, Bills fans will be required to show proof of full vaccination.

When the gates opened at 11 a.m., fans first stopped at the vaccination verification checkpoint and had either their vaccine card, New York State Excelsior Vaccine pass, or the CLEAR digital vaccine card checked before continuing on through security. A 2 On Your Side photojournalist at the gate said lines appeared to be moving quickly.

Today's game will be the first #Bills home game under the new vaccination requirement for fans. Gates open at 11am. Please bring your proof of vaccination status and ID with you. For more on the verification process please watch the below video. https://t.co/vmVdXZcBp6 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) September 26, 2021

Before the game started, 2 On Your Side spoke with a few fans about the vaccine mandate. One fan said he felt safer in the stadium knowing that everyone there was vaccinated.

"We feel like it's really great - everyone else around us is vaccinated too," said Ryan Standish.