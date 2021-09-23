Bills Week 3 game-time forecast for Sunday

The first official game of the fall season will sure feel like it when Buffalo and Washington kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday in Orchard Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fall officially began at 3:20 p.m. this past Wednesday, and Mother Nature has brought seasonal conditions to follow for the next week across Western New York.

This includes Sunday when the Buffalo Bills will host their second home game of the season at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park against the Washington Football Team.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday, and compared to the first home game of the 2021 season, this one will definitely feel more like a typical, fall game.

Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky at kickoff with temperatures hovering in the mid 60s. Winds will be light, out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. And we can't rule out a stray shower, but any precipitation would be light and sporadic by Sunday afternoon.

However, tailgaters should be aware of the potential for a couple shower early Sunday morning. A weak cold front will move through Western New York Saturday evening and bring scattered showers with it. A couple could linger through Sunday morning and temperatures will start in the mid 50s.

Even so, Saturday's forecast isn't that wet. Scattered showers will move in during the second half of the day but any rain will be light in nature.