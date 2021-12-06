In the Running: Patriots lead Bills at half

New England led Buffalo 11-7 at the half in Orchard Park.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Run and stop the run.

It's a football cliche that probably doesn't apply as much in the pass-happy modern era of the NFL.

But when the wind is blowing 30-mph plus, it applied in the first half Monday night here in Orchard Park.

Despite similar overall rankings in terms of run yardage over the course of the season, the Patriots have been more effective, more consistently with their running attack in recent games.

New England held an 11-7 lead at the half, and the rushing numbers told a big part of the story.

The Patriots outrushed Buffalo 149-33 over the first 30 minutes of football.

Damien Harris scored on a 64-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

New England ran the ball 23-times as compared to Buffalo's 14. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw the ball just one time for 12-yards.