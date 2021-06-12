Bills Backers of Boston ready for a Monday night win

The group watches the games at the Harp in Boston.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills fans across the country are ready for Monday night's game, including the Bills Backers of Boston.

They will be watching together at a bar in Boston where they watch every Bills game.

"I started going to the Harp in 2011, and that's when I met my husband," says Kristen Salemi, President of the Bills Backers of Boston.

Kristen Salemi's husband is from the Town of Tonawanda and her mom's side of the family is from North Collins, so naturally, this Boston-native is a Bills fan.

"It was, as you might imagine, difficult growing up a Bills fan in Boston, however, it was during my middle school years that the Bills went to four Super Bowls and the Patriots were kind of a non-factor at the time," said Salemi.

And ten years ago, when Salemi met her husband, he was already a member of the Bills Backers of Boston, so she joined, too, and is now the president. The club watches every game at the Harp.

"It's right across from the Boston Garden, which is so cool to be right there. And on a weekly basis, we have three to four-hundred Bills fans that come and join us. During the playoffs, we filled our bar at like eight-hundred capacity, and an additional sister bar at four-hundred capacity and had to turn some people away, so we have a huge presence here," Salemi said.

It's a place for Bills fans to connect to watch the games and do charity work, and it's always going to mean a lot to Salemi.

"It's where we met, and it's really special to be able to go there on game day and now we have Sophia, she's an avid Josh Allen fan and Goldfish fan," said Salemi.

On Monday night, her family is looking forward to a Bills win.