LIVE: Bills vs. Patriots

Bills taking on the Patriots in primetime with first place in the division on the line.

Bills vs. Patriots with 1st place in the AFC east on the line, it doesn't get much better than that for a second-half of the season Monday night game.

With wind gusts anywhere from 20-40 mph both teams came out run heavy as expected, the Patriots started with two consecutive punts, the second one was just 15 yards which set the Bills up with great field position.

15 yard punt for the Patriots. Wouldn’t be surprised to see a bunch of 4th down attempts tonight. Wind is too wild. #BillsMafia @WGRZ — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) December 7, 2021

On the next drive, Matt Breida, who has looked promising over the past few weeks fumbled the handoff and the Patriots recovered.

On the ensuing drive Damien Harris silenced the crowd at Highmark stadium with a 64 yard touchdown run. The Patriots with a elected to go for two and converted giving New England an 8-0 lead.

Later in the 1st the Bills caught a huge break on a punt. The ball grazed the helmet of a New England player and was recovered by the Bills on the 14 yard line. The Bills capitalized with a 14 yard touchdown reception by Gabriel Davis. 8-7 Patriots lead.

To start the second quarter the Patriots drove down the field passing 100 yards on the ground already and ending their drive with a 41 yard Nick Folk field goal to make it 11-7 Patriots.

That score held through the first half break. The biggest different through two quarters was the ground game. The Pats had 149 yards rushing compared to the Bills with just 33.

Rushing yards in the first half.



Patriots 149

Bills 33



Run defense can lose you games especially when the wind is blowing like crazy. #BillsMafia @WGRZ — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) December 7, 2021

Overall the Bills first half was brutal on both sides of the ball. The only score came off of a turnover, the team clearly needs to be better in the second half.

Third quarter, the Bills came out with their biggest offense play of the night when Allen connected with Emmanuel Sanders for 19 yards. Moments later, the Patriots were called on a 15 yard personal foul hitting Josh Allen as he was running out of bounds which set the Bills up to kick a 35 yard field goal to make it 11-10.

The Patriots would continue their dominance on the ground late in the third. With 2:32 to go in the third quarter the Pats had 210 rushing yards and were once again knocking on the door.

"Running games don't matter... It's a passing league.."



The number of times people try to remind me of that.



SMH — Adam Benigni (@AdamBenigni) December 7, 2021

After the third quarter the Pats had 233 yards on the ground compared to just 50 for Buffalo. The clear difference in the game as Mac Jones only attempted one pass through three quarters.