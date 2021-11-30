Weather permitting, Holiday Valley plans to open for the season on Friday

A change in conditions over the next couple of days could alter that plan.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — If Mother Nature cooperates, Holiday Valley is planning to open for its 64th season on Friday, Dec. 3.

However, officials there say a change in weather conditions over the next couple of days could alter the plan.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with four lifts open: Yodeler, Mardi Gras, Tannenbaum and Creekside and approximately six trails. Limited services and beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain will be available.

Night skiing is expected to start Friday, Dec. 10.

"We’re especially excited about the new season as it is the Grand Opening of the new Yodeler Express Quad Chairlift," said Holiday Valley's President Dennis Eshbaugh. "This is our fourth high speed quad lift at Holiday Valley and we are proud to say that it was built by our Holiday Valley Mountain Crew."

The Yodeler Express services all levels of skiers and snowboarders and will be easier for beginners to load and unload. The resort is holding a 'Golden Chair' contest on Facebook to select one lucky person to ride with Eshbaugh and other officials on the first chair ride.