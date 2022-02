Jeenathan Williams had 28 points as Buffalo extended its win streak to eight games, defeating Northern Illinois 79-68.

Balanced scoring continues to be a key for Buffalo. Ronaldo Segu added 19 points, and Josh Mballa had 14 becoming the 26th player in school history to score 1,000 career points in the process.