UB Men's basketball is now on a 7 game winning streak with just 4 regular season games left.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's not even March yet but the UB men's basketball team is bringing the madness to the MAC conference.

With just 3 seconds left on the clock, UB sealed up another February victory for their 7th straight win on Tuesday night, 86-84 over Miami of Ohio.

After Tuesday night's victory, head coach Jim Whitesell commented on all of the recent success his team is having this month.

"You know the big thing with this group to get to 7 in a row, you practice and go back to the details. Right now, you don't have a lot of time to run around on the floor so you have to have mental reps, a lot of mental practice, and the guys have done a good job of that," said Whitesell.

The success has been in part to each player stepping up on both sides of the court, especially on offense.

On Tuesday the bulls scored over 80 points in their sixth straight game, marking their longest stretch of 80-point games since the 2018-19 season.

"This time of the season we are going to need everybody so it's good to get every effort and every hand on the game. It's a good progression going into the NIU game," said UB guard Ronaldo Segu.

With just four regular-season games left, there's no better time to build momentum heading into the conference tournament.