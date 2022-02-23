x
University Buffalo

UB women punch ticket to MAC tournament with win over Ohio

The UB women's basketball team beat Ohio 79-65 Wednesday night to win a third straight game and secure a MAC tournament berth.
Credit: University at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo women's basketball program is no stranger to postseason play under head coach Felicia Legette-Jack, and a third straight win clinches yet another trip. 

The Bulls beat Ohio 79-65 on Wednesday night at Alumni Arena, officially clinching a berth in the Mid-American Conference tournament. 

Freshman Georgia Woolley led the way with 27 points.  Dyaisha Fair added 21  while Summer Hemphill (Cardinal O'Hara) was dominant in posting a double-double with 19 points and 19 rebounds. 

The Bulls have now won eight of their last nine games, improving to 19-8 and 13-4 in the Mid-American Conference. 

Buffalo hits the road for a matchup at Kent State on Saturday. 

