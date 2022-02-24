UB WBB finding success despite battling early adversity

The UB women's basketball team is on their way to the MAC tournament, but the trip, like most success hasn't come easy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — UB women's basketball is starting to heat up at the perfect time. The Bulls have won eight of their last nine games. 2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki went 1-on-1 with head coach Felicia Legette-Jack to find out more about the success of the program.

What are you feeding these kids? 8 of 9 games you have won, what's going on with this team? I asked Jack.

"I told them to own their power, you know it's just a game, but so many lessons you can learn in the game, don't look at the score but how did you rise up in that adversity?." said Jack.

It's true UB went from adversity to the punching their ticket to the MAC conference tournament, Buffalo has dealt with injuries, COVID and having to shuffle their roster this year but the team is starting to fire on all cylinders heading into the most important part of their season.

"To be able to be at this point where we earned to be part of the MAC tournament, it is surreal and exciting but we know there is a lot of work to be done." said coach Jack.

You can count on UB guard Dyashia fair to pick up her share of the load. Fair has been having herself a career season for the Bulls. So much so, you can do an entire feature story on her success alone, but, it wouldn't do justice to only mention her, coach Jack has been impressed with the roster as a whole.

"Georgia Wooley is rookie of the year, Summer Hemphill continues to get better she is like fine wine, she's been here for 6 years and last night she had 19 and 19. This is a local young lady who loves this city called Buffalo. Dominique Camp is our point guard and led us to 19 wins so far and we are not done. "