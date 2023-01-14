x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Gardner scores 26 as Marist beats Canisius 76-58

Led by Patrick Gardner's 26 points, the Marist Red Foxes defeated the Canisius Golden Griffins 76-58.
Credit: AP
Canisius head coach Reggie Witherspoon directs his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Patrick Gardner's 26 points helped Marist defeat Canisius 76-58 on Friday night. 

Gardner was 11 of 15 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Red Foxes (6-9, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Noah Harris scored 14 points, going 5 of 8 (4 for 6 from distance). Javon Cooley was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Golden Griffins (4-12, 2-5) were led by Tahj Staveskie, who posted 18 points. Jamir Moultrie added 12 points and two steals for Canisius. TJ Gadsden also put up 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Marist visits Niagara while Canisius hosts Siena.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Clune, Vacanti to sing Anthem at Highmark Stadium Sunday

Before You Leave, Check This Out