Local college basketball roundup: Ceaser scores 25, Buffalo defeats SUNY-Canton 129-62

Led by Devin Ceaser's 25 points, the Buffalo Bulls defeated the SUNY-Canton Kangaroos 129-62 on Wednesday night. The Bulls are now 6-6 with the victory.

Ceaser added four steals for the Bulls (6-6). Armoni Foster was 7 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to add 17 points. Isaac Jack shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Quran Dubois finished with 17 points for the Kangaroos. SUNY-Canton also got 10 points from Brennan Harmer. In addition, Michael Nunnally finished with eight points and six assists.

Other local college basketball results:

Niagara downs Binghamton, 73-67.

Noah Thomasson scored 27 points as Niagara beat Binghamton 73-67 on Wednesday night.

Thomasson was 9 of 20 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Purple Eagles (6-5). Aaron Gray scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Sam Iorio recorded 12 points and went 5 of 6 from the field.

The Bearcats (4-8) were led in scoring by Jacob Falko, who finished with 36 points and two steals. Armon Harried added eight points and two steals for Binghamton.

FGCU defeats Canisius, 84-81.

Zach Anderson had 22 points that the game's last bucket in FGCU's 84-81 win over Canisius on Wednesday night.

Anderson hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play before Dakota Rivers blocked Jordan Henderson's 3-point attempt to end it.

Anderson added three blocks for the Eagles (10-3). Isaiah Thompson scored 21 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Chase Johnston shot 4 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Golden Griffins (2-9) were led in scoring by Henderson, who finished with 19 points and four assists. Xzavier Long added 15 points and nine rebounds for Canisius. In addition, Tre Dinkins had 11 points and five assists. The Golden Griffins prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.