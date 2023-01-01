x
College basketball roundup: St. Bonaventure, Niagara men pick up wins

Daryl Banks III's 31 points led Saint Bonaventure past UMass 83-64 on Saturday.
Credit: AP
St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt reacts at the end of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Colorado in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

OLEAN, N.Y. — Daryl Banks III's 31 points led the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team past UMass 83-64 on Saturday.

Banks was 9 of 17 shooting, including 6 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Bonnies (7-7). Yann Farell added 22 points while shooting 9 for 17, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc, and also had 10 rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded nine points and was 3 of 9 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).

Noah Fernandes finished with 13 points for the Minutemen (9-4). Isaac Kante added 12 points and 10 rebounds for UMass. In addition, Brandon Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Saint Bonaventure took the lead with 13:08 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Banks led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 43-28 at the break. Saint Bonaventure outscored UMass by four points in the second half, and Farell scored a team-high 22 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

Noah Thomasson's 22 points helped Niagara defeat Mount St. Mary's 67-55 on Saturday.

Thomasson shot 8 for 14 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Purple Eagles (7-5, 2-1 Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sam Iorio scored 12 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Aaron Gray recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Dakota Leffew led the Mountaineers (5-9, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Jalen Benjamin added 11 points for Mount St. Mary's. In addition, George Tinsley finished with eight points.

The Canisius men (2-10, 0-3 MAAC) fell 66-64 to Rider (6-6, 3-0 MAAC) at home.

The St. Bonaventure women (3-13, 0-1 A 10) also met UMass (11-3, 1-0 A 10) on Saturday, losing 74-51 on the road.

The Niagara women (3-8, 2-1 MAAC) beat Manhattan (5-8, 2-2 MAAC), 66-62, on the road.

