College basketball roundup: St. Bonaventure, Niagara men pick up wins

OLEAN, N.Y. — Daryl Banks III's 31 points led the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team past UMass 83-64 on Saturday.

Banks was 9 of 17 shooting, including 6 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Bonnies (7-7). Yann Farell added 22 points while shooting 9 for 17, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc, and also had 10 rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded nine points and was 3 of 9 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).

Noah Fernandes finished with 13 points for the Minutemen (9-4). Isaac Kante added 12 points and 10 rebounds for UMass. In addition, Brandon Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Saint Bonaventure took the lead with 13:08 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Banks led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 43-28 at the break. Saint Bonaventure outscored UMass by four points in the second half, and Farell scored a team-high 22 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

Noah Thomasson's 22 points helped Niagara defeat Mount St. Mary's 67-55 on Saturday.

Thomasson shot 8 for 14 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Purple Eagles (7-5, 2-1 Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sam Iorio scored 12 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Aaron Gray recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Dakota Leffew led the Mountaineers (5-9, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Jalen Benjamin added 11 points for Mount St. Mary's. In addition, George Tinsley finished with eight points.

The Canisius men (2-10, 0-3 MAAC) fell 66-64 to Rider (6-6, 3-0 MAAC) at home.

The St. Bonaventure women (3-13, 0-1 A 10) also met UMass (11-3, 1-0 A 10) on Saturday, losing 74-51 on the road.

The Niagara women (3-8, 2-1 MAAC) beat Manhattan (5-8, 2-2 MAAC), 66-62, on the road.

