College basketball roundup: Buffalo men, women win on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Curtis Jones scored 19 points as Buffalo's men's basketball team beat Northern Illinois 80-62 on Saturday.

Jones added five rebounds for the Bulls (8-7, 2-0 Mid-American). Armoni Foster scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8 and 3 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Isaac Jack was 6 of 7 shooting to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

David Coit led the way for the Huskies (4-11, 0-2) with 16 points and five steals. Harvin Ibarguen added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Northern Illinois. In addition, Kaleb Thornton finished with eight points, five assists and two steals.

The Buffalo women beat Central Michigan 70-63. Re'Shawna Stone led the way for the Bulls with 24 points.

BULLS WIN! UB improves to 2-0 in the MAC with a balanced offensive performance!



Buffalo returns to action on Tuesday against Miami (OH).#UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/Eh9k1L2CLN — UB Men's Basketball (@UBmenshoops) January 7, 2023