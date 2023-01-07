x
University Buffalo

College basketball roundup: Buffalo men, women win on Saturday

Curtis Jones scored 19 points as the Buffalo men's basketball team beat Northern Illinois. The UB women beat Central Michigan.
Credit: AP
Buffalo coach Jim Whitesell yells from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State in the NIT, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Denton, Texas.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Curtis Jones scored 19 points as Buffalo's men's basketball team beat Northern Illinois 80-62 on Saturday.

Jones added five rebounds for the Bulls (8-7, 2-0 Mid-American). Armoni Foster scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8 and 3 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Isaac Jack was 6 of 7 shooting to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

David Coit led the way for the Huskies (4-11, 0-2) with 16 points and five steals. Harvin Ibarguen added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Northern Illinois. In addition, Kaleb Thornton finished with eight points, five assists and two steals.

The Buffalo women beat Central Michigan 70-63. Re'Shawna Stone led the way for the Bulls with 24 points.

