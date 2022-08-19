Preseason game day traffic information for Bills vs. Broncos Saturday

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has released the traffic pattern for the Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the upcoming Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Denver Broncos, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has issued the latest traffic pattern for those attending the game Saturday.

The recommended traffic patterns are listed as:

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 a.m.;

The section of the road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2, 3, the Camper, and the Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

Shortly before the conclusion of the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

All stadium lots open at 9:00 a.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office urges all guests to stay up to date on any traffic changes, and maps within the stadium for the best places to park.