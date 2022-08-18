Countdown 2 Mafia Mania: Vote for your favorite tailgating appetizer

A new matchup will be announced every weekday on Most Buffalo and you can vote for your favorite on WGRZ.com/vote.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're only a few weeks away until the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Here at Channel 2, we're getting ready for the big season opener with "Countdown 2 Mafia Mania," a new bracket challenge celebrating the Buffalo Bills and Western New York's love of food.

Whether you're traveling to the game, watching it from home or going to a tailgate, chances are a variety of appetizers will be on hand. But which one is the ultimate Bills Mafia app? Well, that's up to you to decide in our Mafia Mania appetizer faceoff.

Last week we compiled a list of 38 tailgating appetizers and asked you to pick your five favorite options. Thanks to your votes, we were able to narrow the list from 38 appetizers to 16 and now it's time to see the matchups!

First, the No. 1 overall seed, Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip, will face the No. 16 seed Shrimp Cocktail. In a battle on the right side of the bracket, the No. 2 and No. 15 matchup features Taco Dip and Jalapeno Poppers.

Check out the other matchups below:

Stuffed Banana Peppers (8) vs. Cheese Platter (9)

Rye Bread Bowl (5) vs. Stuffed Mushrooms (12)

Chips & Salsa, Guac, Queso (4) vs. Mozzarella Sticks (13)

Pizza Logs (7) vs. Veggies & Dip (10)

Nachos (6) vs. Spinach & Artichoke Dip (11)

Bison Dip (3) vs. Sliders (14)

A new matchup will be announced every weekday on Most Buffalo and you can vote for your favorite on WGRZ.com/vote. We will share the results of each matchup the following day on Most Buffalo.

The winning tailgating appetizer will be announced on Sept. 8, the day of the Buffalo Bills season opener.

So which appetizer will win? Get to voting!