Josh Allen, healthy amount of starters set to play in Saturday's preseason game

Sean McDermott confirmed that Josh Allen will play versus the Broncos on Saturday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It came as a bit of a shock, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Thursday that most of the Bills starters will play a healthy amount in Saturday's preseason game, including quarterback Josh Allen.

After listening to McDermott's press conference on Thursday, it sounded like the coaching staff wants to get Allen and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on the same page as it's the first time Dorsey will be in Josh's ear calling plays.

"I am not getting into how much they will play but the starters will play what I feel will be a healthy amount for them this week, what quarter couldn't tell you right now but I have a decent feel at this point so we will see how the game goes," McDermott said.

"Josh will be hearing a new voice out there so there is a lot that we want to put from practice into a game that we have been practicing."

Ken Dorsey steps in as offensive coordinator for Brian Daboll who is now the head coach of the New York Giants. Dorsey has expressed his desire to be on the sideline calling plays but with the promotion comes a change of scenery as Dorsey is now up in the box, another under the radar rep that will be important for the offense to start firing on all cylinders.