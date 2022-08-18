Fans donating to P.U.N.T. to support of Dawson Knox after his brother's death

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Bills fans do, they are showing up in a big way to support Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, whose brother, Luke Knox, 22, died Wednesday evening.
Fans began showing support in the way they always do, by sending donations to organizations close to a player who has recently experienced a tragedy. Just as they did for Josh Allen, donating to Oishei Children's Hospital in honor of the quarterback's late Grandmother, Patricia Allen.
On Twitter, fans have been sharing screen shots of $16.88 donations to P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. The amount represents both brother's jerseys, 16 for Luke and 88 for Dawson.
Dawson has worked closely with P.U.N.T. and a percentage of proceeds from his sock line "Knox Sox" are donated to P.U.N.T.
According to the Knox Sox webpage, he has helped P.U.N.T. "secure over $50,000 at a time when we never needed it more." He has been working with the organization since his rookie season with the Bills.
Those interested in supporting the cause can do so on the P.U.N.T. donation page.
