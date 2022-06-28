Documentary featuring local wheelchair football team debuts at Aurora Theatre

A local wheelchair football team is representing the community on a big stage.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Several gathered on Tuesday night to watch the debut of the Concrete Gridiron documentary that features a Western New York Wheelchair Football team that was put together last year by Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports President Norm Page and Head Coach Tim Wade, who is a former East Aurora high school football coach.

All proceeds went to the team's equipment and travel expenses to support them as they prepare for two tournaments in Chicago and Salt Lake City later this year.

Head Coach Tim Wade said it's been a process getting the team rolling in the right direction but feels they are finally hitting their stride.

"There was some transition, it's a lot of work to get everybody on the same page but we are there now so we are excited for this year's tournaments," said Wade.

The team features a wide range of athletes from various backgrounds and upbringings.

President Norm Page said, "So it's a mix of veterans and adults with injuries and adults with birth effects, but we do have six veterans, heroes on our team, we are excited to have them it just helps everyone, what sports does for everyone and especially for our athletes, its, great, what it is able to do for them socially, physically, mentally, all of it."

Tuesday's event was made possible by East Aurora native Jake Simperman who has been following the team around as they played in their first competitive tournaments, Jake has experience working in sports production so he decided to make a documentary featuring the program.

Jake said, "I hope the people enjoy the film, and if not all the money goes towards new wheelchairs and travel so regardless tonight will be fantastic."

To check out the documentary or support the team head over to moveunitedsport.org.