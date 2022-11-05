Micah Hyde charity softball game being held today, portion of proceeds will be donated to families affected by mass shooting in Buffalo

"We are sending prayers to the families impacted," Hyde tweeted Sunday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills safety Micah Hyde is holding his charity softball game Sunday, and the event is taking on new meaning following Saturday's mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo.

The game, in which the Bills offense and defense battle it out on the diamond, benefits Hyde's Imagine for Youth Foundation. But Hyde tweeted Sunday morning that a portion of the proceeds will go to families affected by the shooting.

Hyde tweeted a thank you to the Bills Mafia for their support and for coming together during a time of hurt and healing.

Thank you Bills Mafia and the entire Buffalo community for coming together today as we begin the long process of support and healing for our community. We are sending prayers to the families impacted, and we will be donating a portion of today’s game proceeds to the families. — Micah Hyde (@micah_hyde) May 15, 2022

The charity softball game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo. Tickets are still available for the event.

Members of the Buffalo sports world and beyond posted messages of condolence on social media. The Buffalo Bills and Sabres, quarterback Josh Allen, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs sent messages of support.

Ten people were killed and three others were hurt when the suspected gunman opened fire in the parking lot and inside the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Police say the accused shooter is from the Binghamton area and drove to Buffalo to commit the act of violence.

Buffalo Police, Erie County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, US Attorney's Office, and FBI are investigating.