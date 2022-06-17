Tapestry Charter School breaks ground on new multisport athletic complex

The new complex is being made possible thanks in part to a new $900,000 capital funding award from the Ralph Wilson Jr. Foundation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tapestry Charter School broke ground Friday on its new community track multisport athletic complex on Great Arrow Avenue.

Once open, the complex will serve far more than the students at the school.

"Community partners will be able to use the facility, increasing access to a wide variety of sports for an estimated 2,500 additional Western New York youth," said Eric Klapper, the executive director of Tapestry Charter School. "Overall, we anticipate the facility will be used by more than 5,000 young people from diverse backgrounds annually."