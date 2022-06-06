Bisons host baseball, softball equipment drive for River Rock Little League

River Rock had a majority of its equipment stolen last month and had to cancel many youth events as a result.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bisons are stepping in to help a local youth sports group after its equipment was stolen.

Last month, River Rock Little League has a majority of its equipment stolen, which has caused the all-volunteer free league to cancel much of its summer programming.

To help, the Buffalo Bisons are partnering with Victory Sports to hold a Baseball & Softball Equipment Drive before their game on Sunday, June 12 at Sahlen Field at 1:05 p.m.

Donations of new or slightly-used baseball and softball equipment, including baseballs, gloves, bats, bases, helmets, as well as monetary donations are being accepted.

There will be a donation collection area outside the Swan Street Gate starting at 11:30 a.m. before the game.

Fans who donate will get a buy-one, get-one free tickets coupon that can be used at that game or throughout the 2022 season.

People who donate will also receive an entry for a special raffle for prizes including a team-autographed Bisons jersey, 4 tickets to a future Toronto Blue Jays game at Rogers Centre, Bisons gift cards, tickets to future Bisons games and more. The 50/50 raffle will also benefit River Rock.

The game on Saturday is part of the Play Ball Weekend, which will recognize little league players who are encouraged to wear their youth jerseys.