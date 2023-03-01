Damar Hamlin's hometown, former football influences 'amazed' at outpouring of support

"I mean we love him we appreciate him and we’re praying our hardest for Damar at this time," said Hamlin's former youth football coach David Rugh.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Damar Hamlin's hometown of McKees Rocks, a borough just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is a tough town full of "fighters" and Hamlin is no exception according to Archie Brinza.

Brinza is the McKees Rocks Council President who also ran the youth sports league that Hamlin played in. He and former youth football coach David Rugh have known Hamlin since the start of his football journey when he was three years old.

Both are longtime friends of the family and looking back said they knew Damar was destined and determined to make it to the NFL.

When Rugh and Brinza saw Hamlin collapse on the field during the Bills vs. Cincinnati game Monday night, the two said it was "heartbreaking."

"We're fighters in McKees Rocks and we're going to fight for him right here because he's fighting for his life," Brinza said.

"We're strong together no matter what happens and now we're Damar Strong," Rugh added.

Brinza said he immediately thought of Damar's mom Nina, his dad Mario and his younger brother, Damir: the truest example of a McKees Rocks family he said.

Both coach and council president said Hamlin had a drive like no one else and accomplish goal after goal and goal, first making it to Central Catholic High School to play football, then the University of Pittsburgh, and finally the pros. Hamlin was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 Draft.

Rugh and Brinza said Damar has become a role model for many kids hoping to make it out of or succeed in their tough town. They said he keeps in touch with high school athletes "just because he cares" and even FaceTimed the Sto-Rox football team when they were prepping for a big game back in November.

On top of that, Hamlin's charity the Chasing M's Foundation has hosted back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more. The most recent event was his third annual holiday toy drive held in December at his mom's daycare center in McKees Rocks.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for that event was repurposed Monday night by Bills Mafia and other fans around the country looking to show their support after Hamlin collapsed. Donations quickly grew from $12,000 to $500,000 and by Tuesday evening had surpassed $5 million.

Brinza has been "amazed."

"The generosity, the kindness, the fan base, BillsMafia, and everyone donating is incredible," he said.

Hamlin's former football coach added that each of the donations is simply a testament to the goodwill he's spread in McKees Rocks, reciprocated at a time of need.

"I mean we love him we appreciate him and we’re praying our hardest for Damar at this time," Rugh said.