Niagara Falls goes blue for Buffalo Bills Safety

Niagara Falls illumination board has decided to show their support for Bills safety during this tough time

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara Falls will be illuminated in blue tonight for Buffalo Bills Safety, Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin was taken to the hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing during the first quarter of the Bills Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.

The illumination board which is made up of representatives from both Ontario, and the city of Niagara Falls has decided to light up the falls at 9 - 9:15 p.m. on both sides of the American & horseshoe falls.

Niagara Falls sends their thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family, and the Bills team during this time.

Within an hour of Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals, fans began donating to Hamlin's charity, Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, in droves.