Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition | Here's what we know

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was much anticipation for the Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the game was halted after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field right after completing a tackle.

Here’s what we know so far.

Hamlin collapses during game

Hamlin collapsed at 8:55 p.m. He had just completed a tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Around 2 a.m. the Bills released a statement saying Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest.

CPR was administered to Hamlin while he was surrounded by teammates, many of them breaking out into prayer.

Hamlin was on the field for 16 minutes, during which time his heartbeat was restored. The ambulance departed five minutes later. He was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment.

What is Hamlin’s current condition?

In the update at 2 a.m., the Bills reported that Hamlin was in critical condition. He is also undergoing testing at UC Medical Center, according to the Bills.

How are his teammates doing?

AP reported that NFL executive Troy Vincent said the Bills players, except for a few who stayed behind with Hamlin, returned early Tuesday to the team facility.

When the team returned to Buffalo, the NFTA prevented fans from parking near the airport and blocked off streets to allow players to leave.

Hamlin’s teammates have posted reactions on social media, including Bills quarterback Josh Allen asking for prayers. Dawson Knox also asked for prayers.

Shaq Lawson tweeted “Can’t even sleep right now thinking about my brother so much.”

What will happen to the game?

About an hour after the injury occurred, the NFL announced the game was being suspended.

As of Tuesday morning, no official word has come down to as what will happen as far as rescheduling.