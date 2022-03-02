UB women top Akron to clinch No. 2 seed in MAC tourney

The University at Buffalo women's basketball team beat Akron 86-60 Wednesday night on the road.

AKRON, Ohio — It's so important for college teams to play their best basketball in March.

The University at Buffalo women's basketball team showed it fit that description once again Wednesday night.

UB won 86-60 at Akron to clinch the second seed in next week's Mid-American Conference tournament. That matches the highest seeding for the program since joining the Mid-American Conference.

UB has now won ten of their last 11 games.

Balance was once again key for Buffalo with four Bulls scoring in double figures. Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 25 points.

Cardinal O'Hara's Summer Hemphill posted her third straight double double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Adebola Adeyeye had a career-high 17 points, and Loren Chrisite added 10.

The Bulls (21-8, 15-4) close the regular season Saturday afternoon at home against Bowling Green.