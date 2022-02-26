UB men's, women's basketball teams extend winning streaks on Saturday

Just a few days away from March, both the men's and women's University at Buffalo basketball teams are rolling.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jim Whitesell and the University at Buffalo men's basketball team are now on a nine-game winning streak after knocking of Northern Illinois 70-60 on Saturday afternoon.

With the Mid-American Conference tournament right around the corner, UB couldn't have picked a better time to take their game to the next level.

Jeenathan Williams led all Bulls with 18 points, and Josh Mballa finished with 14 points.

Buffalo now heads into the final week of the regular season. Up next, UB hosts Toledo on Tuesday night before it closes out the season at Kent State on Friday night.

Felisha Legette-Jack's UB women's team is heating up as well. UB dominated Kent State on Saturday afternoon winning 82-64 for its ninth win in 10 games. Its only loss in that stretch came in overtime against Northern Illinois.

Dyaisha Fair was the star for the Bulls once again, as she led the team with 28 points.

Next up for the Bulls, they head to Akron on Wednesday night before closing out the regular season on Saturday at home vs. Bowling Green.