UB women's basketball rolls past Western Michigan

The Bulls advanced to the semifinals on the MAC tournament with a win over Western Michigan, 63-49.

The second-seeded University at Buffalo women's basketball team will head to the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament after a dominating 63-49 win over 7 seed Western Michigan on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Fourth in the nation in scoring, Buffalo's Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 19 points. Dominique Camp chipped in with 10, along with Jazmine Young, who also had 10 points.

This was the third time Buffalo and Western Michigan went head to head in the MAC tournament.