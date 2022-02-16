Fair game: Dyaisha Fair leads UB at Ball State

Dyaisha Fair scored 31 points and added nine rebounds in helping to lead the UB women's basketball team to a 67-62 win at Ball State.

MUNCIE, Indiana — The month of March is just around the corner.

Almost on cue, the University at Buffalo women's basketball team is rounding into form.

Dyaisha Fair scored 31 points and added nine rebounds in helping to lead Buffalo to a 67-62 win at Ball State. UB led from start to finish.

Georgia Woolley scored 10 points, and Summer Hemphill added 13 rebounds.

It was Buffalo's sixth win in seven games. They improved to 17-8 overall and 11-4 in the Mid-American Conference.

UB hosts Miami (OH) this Saturday. That game against the RedHawks will tip at 1 p.m. at Alumni Arena.