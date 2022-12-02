UB women fall in OT; 5-game winning streak snapped

Junior guard Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 27 points, along with seven rebounds and two assists.

DEKALB, Ill. — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team went down to the wire with Northern Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulls fell 69-64 in overtime at Northern Illinois. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak and dropped the Bulls to 16-8 overall and 10-4 in Mid-American Conference play.

Buffalo returns to action on Wednesday as it travel to Muncie, Ind., for a matchup with the Ball State Cardinals. Tipoff from Worthen Arena is set for 6:30 p.m.