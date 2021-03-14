Ohio beats Buffalo for its first MAC title since 2012, NCAA bid

"I'm really proud of my guys they just didn't play a sharp first half and they got behind and you know couldn't keep that at bay around like 10 or 12 instead got down to like 20 and I really thought that was significant. We fought back in the second half and played much harder, much better, I shouldn't say harder just more connected um but you know uh I give Ohio a lot of credit I mean two weeks ago it was kind of the other way around down there so that's basketball and you've got to play your 'A' game on championship night and they did and we did not."