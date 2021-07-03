UB women earn 4 seed in MAC tournament, beat Bowling Green in OT

The Bulls will play fifth-seeded Kent State next Wednesday, after their 69-68 overtime win against the Falcons.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team clinched the No. 4 seed in the Mid-American Conference tournament with an overtime win over Bowling Green, 69-68, on Saturday.

Four of the Bulls were in double digits, with senior forward Keowa Walters leading the way with a career-high 18 points. Sophomore standout Dyaisha Fair added 16 points, with three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Freshman Cheyenne McEvans added 13 points on the game, and Summer Hemphill had 10.

Buffalo wrapped up the regular season with a 14-8 record.

The Bulls will play fifth-seeded Kent State when they begin the MAC tournament next Wednesday.