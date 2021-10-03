UB women top Kent State to advance in MAC tournament play

The No. 4-seeded Bulls beat No. 5 Kent State 73-66 in the MAC quarterfinals.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team has advanced in the Mid-American Conference tournament.

The Bulls, who are seeded No. 4, beat 5-seeded Kent State 73-66 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday afternoon.

Dyaisha Fair led Buffalo with 30 points, and Cheyenne McEvans chipped in 14. Adebola Adeyeye also put up 11 points and eight rebounds.

Buffalo (15-8) forced 19 turnovers and capitalized off that, turning them into 24 points. Other notable stats, the team shot 45.5 percent from the field and 60.7 percent from the free throw line against Kent State (11-9).

The Bulls will face top-seeded Bowling Green in the semifinals on Friday at 10 a.m.