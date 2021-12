UB improves to 5-3 on the season.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Josh Mballa had 19 points as the Buffalo men's basketball team topped Western Kentucky 77-67 on Wednesday night.

Dayvion McKnight led the Hilltoppers on Wednesday night with 18 points.

UB's offense saw an all around team effort with Renaldo Segu scoring 18 and Maceo Jack finishing with 14.

Buffalo is back home on Saturday for an afternoon game with St. John Fisher College.