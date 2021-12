The University at Buffalo women hang onto their perfect home record (4-0) with the 69-55 win.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo women hang onto their perfect home record (4-0) with a 69-55 win over Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulls move to 5-2 on the season with the win.

Summer Hemphill led the Bulls with 20 points and six rebounds, while Dyaisha Fair added 11 points and eight rebounds.

In local men's college basketball action Sunday, Niagara falls to 3-5 on the season with an 81-71 loss to Fairfield, while Canisius drops to 2-7 with a 79-65 loss to Monmouth.