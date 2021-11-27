Dyaisha Fair scores 26 points as Bulls beat James Madison

Cheyenne McEvans added an all-around performance for Buffalo, scoring 14 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out six assists.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dyaisha Fair scored 26 points as the University at Buffalo women's basketball team beat James Madison 62-45 on Saturday afternoon.

Fair added four steals and two assists for the Bulls, who have now won back-to-back games and host Niagara University at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

James Madison (3-3) was led by Kiki Jefferson, who finished with 13 points. Jamia Hazell added 10 points.

In UB's previous game, Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack beat her alma mater Syracuse in the first Bad Boy Mowers Women's Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, 88-79.