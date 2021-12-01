Fair, Woolley lead UB women past Niagara

UB was lead by Dyaisha Fair, who finished with 26 points, and Georgia Woolley added 23 points.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team extended its two-game winning streak to three on Wednesday night with a 95-55 win over Niagara University.

Buffalo was able to get off to a hot start early and did not look back. UB was lead by Dyaisha Fair, who finished with 26 points, and Georgia Woolley added 23 points.

UB is now 4-2 this season and will get a few days off to prepare for Rhode Island at home on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Fair scored 26 points as the UB women, in their previous game, beat James Madison 62-45 on Saturday afternoon.