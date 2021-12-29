Camp’s record day lifts Bulls past Central Michigan

Dyashia Fair and Summer Hemphill combined for 54 points in the home win, which was also the opening game of Mid-American Conference play.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo junior guard Dominique Camp tied a program record with 16 assists, and Dyashia Fair and Summer Hemphill combines for 54 points to lift the Bulls to a 92-75 women's basketball victory over Central Michigan in the opening game of Mid-American Conference play.

The 16 assists by Camp, a junior guard, tied the program record set by Stephanie Reid and Ashley Zuber.

UB completely dominated this one on Wednesday afternoon.

Buffalo led for all but 1 minute, 20 seconds of the game and assisted on 24 of 33 made field goals, a season-high. The Bulls scored 34 points off 27 Central Michigan turnovers, while also turning 14 steals into 27 fast break points.

UB also scored 47 points in the paint and scored 16 second-chance points on 13 offensive rebounds.

Next up for UB is a New Year's Day battle with the Miami RedHawks at 1 p.m.