Head coach of UB men's basketball in COVID protocol

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The UB men's basketball head coach is currently in COVID protocols. UB made the announcement on Tuesday.

Jim Whitesell will miss Wednesday's game against Miami, Ohio as a result. During his absence, assistant coach Angres Thorpe will serve as acting head coach.

The Mid-American Conference announced that next week's game at Northern Illinois has been postponed because of COVID protocols within NIU's program.