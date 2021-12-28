Head coach of UB men's basketball in COVID protocol

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The UB men's basketball head coach is currently in COVID protocols. UB made the announcement on Tuesday.
Jim Whitesell will miss Wednesday's game against Miami, Ohio as a result. During his absence, assistant coach Angres Thorpe will serve as acting head coach.
The Mid-American Conference announced that next week's game at Northern Illinois has been postponed because of COVID protocols within NIU's program.
Saturday's game at Eastern Michigan was also postponed because of COVID protocols within the EMU program.