St. Bonaventure will now require vaccination to attend basketball games

“With the surge of cases in Cattaraugus County showing no signs of letting up and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the country, this is a public health initiative that just makes sense at this time,” said Dr. Joe Zimmer, acting president of the university. “We want to do all we can to allow fans to keep coming to games and hopefully we won’t have to do what many colleges have done already — prohibiting fans altogether. Furthermore, since it’s become clear that 100% mask-wearing compliance can’t be achieved, adopting a vaccination policy is the prudent step for us to take. It’s irresponsible to put ourselves at risk of the punitive action the state could take if there is a viable alternative.”