College basketball roundup: Canisius shocks Buffalo with Fofana's late 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahamadou Fofana hit a 3-pointers with one second remaining as the Canisius men's basketball team upset Buffalo 65-64 on Saturday evening.

The game between the Griffs (3-9) and Bulls (6-4) was played at KeyBank Center as part of the Big 4 Tripleheader.

Canisius dominated the first half, leading 37-25 at the break, before Buffalo battled back and tied the game at 54 with 7 minutes, 15 seconds remaining on a 3 from Jeenathan Williams.

Armon Harried had a game-high 20 points for the Griffs, while Fofana added 16 points. Williams led the Bulls with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Earlier in the day, Niagara beat Albany in the tournament, 66-58. Marcus Hammond had a game-high 20 points for the Purple Eagles.