UB wins 68-61 over Northern Illinois

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Georgia Woolley led the Buffalo women's basketball team to a 68-61 win over Northern Illinois at Alumni Arena on Saturday afternoon with 26 points.

The win snapped a three-game skid and improved the Bulls to 12-7 overall and 6-3 in Mid-American Conference play.

Making her UB debut, Saniaa Wilson had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

Buffalo outscored NIU 30-24 in the paint while scoring 19 fast-break points and 14 points off NIU turnovers. The Bulls also won the battle on the glass 41-38, including 13 offensive rebounds.

After the game Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said, "We needed that win in the worst way."

UB will get a shot to build on in as Buffalo heads to the state of Michigan for a pair of games, beginning with a contest against in Ypsilanti against Eastern Michigan on Wednesday. Tipoff from the Convocation Center is set for 2 p.m.