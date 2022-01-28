Men's college basketball roundup: Tough night for the Big 4

It was a tough night for Western New York's Big 4, with the Buffalo, Canisius and Niagara men's basketball teams losing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a tough night for Western New York's Big 4, with the Buffalo, Canisius and Niagara men's basketball teams going down, all in conference play.

The Bulls (10-8, 4-4 Mid-American Conference) hosted Ohio (16-3, 7-1), and struggled, with only 13 points, with seven rebounds, from their leading scorer in Jeenathan Williams. The Bobcats won 74-53.

Canisius (7-13, 3-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) was at Monmouth (13-6, 5-3) on Friday night, and it was led by a double-double from Armon Harried, with 22 points and 10 rebounds. The Griffs led by six with 5 minutes, 23 seconds to go but fell 72-67 on the road.

Niagara (8-11, 3-7 MAAC) was at Siena (7-8, 4-3) without leading scorer Marcus Hammond. Sam Iorio and Noah Thomasson led the Purple Eagles with 15 points each.

Buffalo will have a week off before returning to action on Saturday, February 5th at Central Michigan.